A new $10 million scholarship program for adults wanting to retrain for high-demand jobs will get underway as part of a push by Parson to boost the state’s workforce.
Dubbed “Fast Track,” the job training program will cover the cost of tuition and fees for degrees and vocational certificates for in-demand jobs for adults over the age of 25.
Parson said the new program will not only benefit workers, but also will help businesses that cannot fill vacancies because of a lack of trained workers.
The law also has two other economic development programs the Republican governor sought, including a “deal closing fund” that could be tapped by his administration without legislative approval to attract companies to the state.