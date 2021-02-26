After surviving months at sea in ‘hellish’ conditions, hundreds of cows will be killed

That rejection turned the ship into an international pariah, with various countries refusing it entry even to replenish animal feed and forcing the cows to go several days with just water.

Animal rights activists questioned the treatment of the cattle.

“What has happened to the waste produced by all these animals for two months? We are sure they are in unacceptable sanitary conditions,” Silvia Barquero, director of the Igualdad Animal NGO, told Reuters.

Aside from any potential outbreak, the cows likely have severe health problems after their “hellish” crossing, she said.

Barquero said animals that die during such voyages are usually thrown overboard, in contravention of international regulations, but the alternative of storing carcasses aboard for months would be even worse.

Thalia lawyer Masramon said on Thursday that 15 calves had died. “That’s a success because they have been on board for two months without being able to disembark anywhere,” he said.

Who owns the shipment is unclear. The original exporter, World Trade, says it is not responsible for the cattle as it already sold them, Masramon said. Reuters has been unable to reach World Trade for comment.