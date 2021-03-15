Conservatives’ record defeats in German state elections raise possibility of ‘traffic light’ governing coalition

The business-friendly FDP, emboldened by gains in Baden-Württemberg, would not be drawn on its potential as kingmaker in a national government.

“Coalition speculation is too early,” FDP leader Christian Lindner told a news conference in Berlin.

Party general secretary Volker Wissing, also economy minister in Rhineland-Palatinate, told the broadcaster ARD that the FDP wanted to be in government, but that the regional result did not automatically translate to a federal one.

Uneasy alliance

Merkel’s conservative bloc of Christian Democrats and their CSU Bavarian allies has ruled at federal level for almost eight years in a “grand coalition” with the SPD — an alliance of post-war Germany’s historically dominant parties that the SPD has seen as a necessary evil in which it comes off second-best.

For its part, the CDU/CSU bloc would find the FDP a much more natural partner at national level, but opinion polls indicate it currently lacks the support for such an alliance.

The FDP’s inclusion in a post-Merkel government would be likely to limit flexibility to continue the deficit spending that the coronavirus pandemic has triggered, and complicate efforts to expand joint borrowing on a European level.