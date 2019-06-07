(CNN) -- Miranda Schaup-Werner, the first of three American tourists to die mysteriously within a week at a Dominican Republic resort, succumbed to a heart attack, the Caribbean island's attorney general said.
Authorities released details Thursday of the preliminary autopsy reports for the Pennsylvania woman as well as Maryland couple Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Day. While it remains unclear what may have caused their deaths, officials offered a glimpse into the conditions of their bodies.
The couple had internal bleeding, including in their pancreases. Holmes had an enlarged heart and cirrhosis of the liver -- both signs of significant pre-existing disease. Day also had fluid in her brain. The couple also had fluid in their lungs, Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez Sanchez's office said in a statement.
Authorities said they won't be able to provide more details on the causes of death until toxicology results are completed. Investigators found "several pill bottles" of three medications, including the prescription opioid oxycodone, in the couple's room, the attorney general's office said.
Schaup-Werner checked into the Bahia Principe Bouganville resort in La Romana on May 25 and excitedly took pictures in the room she shared with her husband, Dan Werner. The pair was celebrating a wedding anniversary.
She had a drink from the minibar and suddenly felt ill, family spokesman Jay McDonald told CNN affiliate WFMZ. Shortly afterward, she collapsed and died.
Five days later, Holmes, 63, and Day, 49, missed their scheduled checkout time at the Bahia Principe La Romana, a hotel located at the same resort. When hotel employees checked on them, they were dead, police said.
Health inspectors, including environmental health and epidemiology specialists, were inspecting the hotels Thursday and should have results Friday or Monday, said Carlos Suero, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.
Tourism Minister Francisco Garcia said Thursday that the Dominican Republic is safe and called the deaths "isolated incidents."