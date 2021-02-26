Hundreds of cows spent months at sea in ‘hellish’ conditions, raising questions

Talia had contracted a private company to test the animals for bluetongue but the samples were impounded by authorities late on Thursday, he said.

Initially destined for sale in Turkey, authorities there blocked the shipment and suspended live animal imports from Spain, saying the cows might have bluetongue. Turkey did not test the animals but an outbreak was recently detected in the Spanish province of Huesca.

That rejection turned the ship into an international pariah, with various countries refusing it entry even to replenish animal feed and forcing the cows to go several days with just water.

Animal rights activists questioned the treatment of the cattle.

“What has happened to the waste produced by all these animals for two months? We are sure they are in unacceptable sanitary conditions,” Silvia Barquero, director of the Igualdad Animal NGO, told Reuters.

Aside from any potential outbreak, the cows likely have severe health problems after their “hellish” crossing, she said.

Barquero said animals that die during such voyages are usually thrown overboard, in contravention of international regulations, but the alternative of storing carcasses aboard for months would be even worse.