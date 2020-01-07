Iran minister tells U.S.: ‘Get the hell out of our region’ after attacks
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq

Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession, in the city of Kerman, Iran, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. A stampede erupted on Tuesday at a funeral procession for a top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike last week, killing 35 people and injuring 48 others, state television reported. (AP Photo)

After Iran launched missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq, the country’s telecommunication minister tweeted: “Get the hell out of our region” in Iran’s first official reaction to the attacks.

Iran said it launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike killing Iran’s Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.  

The call for the U.S. to leave the region was echoed by a Revolutionary Guards commander who appeared on Iranian state television.  

“The missile attacks today were just the first step (U.S. President Donald Trump) should think about withdrawing its troops from the region and not to leave them within our reach,” Iranian state TV quoted the commander as saying, without naming him. 

In a tweet, Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called the missile attacks “proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter.”

“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

