Iran minister tells U.S.: ‘Get the hell out of our region’ after attacks

After Iran launched missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq, the country’s telecommunication minister tweeted: “Get the hell out of our region” in Iran’s first official reaction to the attacks.
Iran said it launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike killing Iran’s Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.
Get the hell out of our region!#HardRevenge🇮🇷🇮🇶— MJ Azari Jahromi (@azarijahromi) January 8, 2020
The call for the U.S. to leave the region was echoed by a Revolutionary Guards commander who appeared on Iranian state television.
“The missile attacks today were just the first step (U.S. President Donald Trump) should think about withdrawing its troops from the region and not to leave them within our reach,” Iranian state TV quoted the commander as saying, without naming him.
In a tweet, Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called the missile attacks “proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter.”
“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”
Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020
