Mexican president vows focus on poor after mixed election results

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday vowed to double down on helping the poor after a mid-term election that clipped his wings in Congress with a reduced majority but handed a clutch of new state governments to his candidates.

A preliminary estimate by the National Electoral Institute (INE) after Sunday’s elections put Lopez Obrador’s ruling coalition on course to win between 265 and 292 of the 500 lower-house seats, short of the two-thirds majority he managed to muster in the first half of his term.

Since taking office in 2018, Lopez Obrador has redirected the federal budget to welfare programs and building infrastructure including a refinery and a train.

Asked how he would respond to the outcome of the elections he said he was committed to doing more for the poor.

“For me it’s a source of pride that the humblest and poorest are the ones who most support the program of transformation,” he said.

Lopez Obrador thanked voters for ensuring his political project would still have a majority in the lower house, and with it, the control of the budget.