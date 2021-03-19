Related to this story

Israeli experts announce discovery of new Dead Sea scrolls
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists on Tuesday announced the discovery of dozens of new Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text found in a desert cave and believed hidden during a Jewish revolt against Rome nearly 1,900 years ago.

'I don’t need the vaccine': GOP worries threaten virus fight
FRONT ROYAL, Virginia (AP) — In this rural swath of Virginia's Shenandoah valley, former President Donald Trump remains deeply admired, with lawn signs and campaign flags still dotting the landscape. The vaccines aimed at taming the coronavirus, however, aren't so popular.

Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Zoran Mamic quit as Dinamo Zagreb coach after Croatia's Supreme Court confirmed his nearly five-year prison sentence for tax evasion and fraud, only days before the league champions play a Europa League match against Tottenham.