 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New UN study shows 72 nations and $598 billion in debt payments at risk through 2025
0 comments

New UN study shows 72 nations and $598 billion in debt payments at risk through 2025

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has worsened crippling debt problems already facing 72 low- and middle-income countries, putting at risk some $598 billion in debt service payments from 2021 to 2025, including $87 billion this year alone, the United Nations Development Program reported Thursday.

Of those, only 49 countries are eligible for debt relief measures adopted by the Group of 20 major economies, UNDP Administrator Achim Stein told reporters, calling on G20 members to quickly expand a moratorium on debt service payments and a common framework for debt treatments beyond the poorest nations.

United Nations building New York City

Detail of United Nations building in New York (Photo by Sunny Lapin/Flickr/Creative Commons)

He also called for a mechanism that would allow rich countries to share their part of a potential $650 billion expansion of the International Monetary Fund’s emergency reserves with middle income countries.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sam Page announces Missouri Phase 2 vaccine eligibility

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
World

2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Two additional tugboats deployed Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free.

No timeline given for extracting wedged ship from Suez Canal
World

No timeline given for extracting wedged ship from Suez Canal

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — A giant container ship remained stuck sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal for a fifth day Saturday, as authorities made new attempts to free the vessel and reopen a crucial waterway whose blockage is disrupting global shipping and trade.

Paris doctors warn of catastrophic overload of virus cases
World

Paris doctors warn of catastrophic overload of virus cases

PARIS (AP) — Critical care doctors in Paris say surging coronavirus infections could soon overwhelm their ability to care for the sick in the French capital's hospitals, possibly forcing them to choose which patients they have the resources to save.

Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed
World

Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Salvage teams on Monday finally freed the colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.

With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins
World

With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Experts boarded the massive container ship Tuesday that had blocked Egypt's vital Suez Canal and disrupted global trade for nearly a week, seeking answers to a single question that could have billions of dollars in legal repercussions: What went wrong?

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals
World

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals

GENEVA (AP) — A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

Israeli experts announce discovery of new Dead Sea scrolls
World

Israeli experts announce discovery of new Dead Sea scrolls

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists on Tuesday announced the discovery of dozens of new Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text found in a desert cave and believed hidden during a Jewish revolt against Rome nearly 1,900 years ago.

Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup
World

Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — As Myanmar’s military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade Saturday in the country's capital, soldiers and police elsewhere killed scores of people while suppressing protests in the deadliest bloodletting since last month's coup.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports