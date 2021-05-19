Partisan politics in Honduras fuels exodus, migrants say

Supporting the ruling party doesn’t guarantee cash or food, nor does opposing it necessarily mean a permanent loss of public benefits, political analysts and residents said.

Still, Honduran migrants said the practice has become particularly disheartening in the upheaval of the past year — and a factor in their decision to leave.

Maria Garcia, who set out for the United States in February with her two young children, said she got none of the food assistance that trickled into her town in southwestern Honduras.

“Only those with (the president) receive help,” said Garcia, a supporter of the Liberal Party. She spoke to Reuters at the Guatemala-Mexico border.

The presidency, in a statement, said Hernández’s goal is to dispense social aid independent of political affiliations.

Anti-corruption investigators and academics who have studied Honduras say access to all manner of state benefits — from food handouts to multimillion-dollar public contracts — requires fealty to the National Party.

The party’s dozen years in power have allowed it to expand and consolidate such practices, studies show.