Pope calls Ukraine war a ‘perverse abuse of power’ for partisan interests

Pope urges peace, not politics in call to Russian patriarch

Pope Francis arrives to meet with members of the 'La Zolla' school visiting group in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, before the start of the weekly general audience, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/ Gregorio Borgia)

 VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis, ramping up his implicit criticism of Russia, on Friday called the war in Ukraine a “perverse abuse of power” waged for partisan interests which has condemned defenseless people to violence.

The pope has not actually named Russia in his condemnations but he has used phrases such as “unacceptable armed aggression” to get his point across.

“The tragedy of the war taking place in the heart of Europe has left us stunned,” he said, adding that few people would have imagined scenes similar to the two world wars in the 20th century.

His latest condemnation came in a message to a Catholic Church conference in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, one of the countries bordering Ukraine that has opened its doors to refugees.

“Once more humanity is threatened by a perverse abuse of power and partisan interests which condemns defenseless people to suffer every form of brutal violence,” he said.

Moscow says its action is a “special military operation” designed not to occupy territory but to demilitarize and “de-Nazify” its neighbor.

The pope has rejected that term, however, saying previously it could not be considered “just a military operation” but a war that had unleashed “rivers of blood and tears.”

