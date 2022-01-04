‘Return our money!’ Evergrande investors protest at office of Chinese developer

“The economy’s not good at the moment, these are ordinary people and they need this money for kids, for supporting their parents,” she said.

China Evergrande did not respond to a request for comment on the protest or on the concerns of the investors.

By midday, about 60 of those protesting had been hemmed in by rows of security personnel. Videos circulating in WeChat groups showed several people being detained at the scene.

In the afternoon, a group of 20 remaining protesters were told to leave a street near Evergrande’s offices, while security stopped and took the details of at least three people who tried to describe their experiences to a Reuters reporter.

High yields and Gucci bags

Lured by the promise of yields approaching 12%, gifts such as Dyson air purifiers and Gucci bags, and the guarantee of China’s top-selling developer, tens of thousands of investors bought wealth management products through Evergrande.