Arrested Belarus dissident weeps in interview on state TV
World

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The dissident Belarusian journalist and opposition activist who was arrested after his airline flight was diverted to Minsk wept Thursday in an interview on state television, saying he was fully cooperating with investigators and declaring that he respects the authoritarian president he opposed for years.

Cruise ships restart in Venice, bring environmental protests
World

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The first cruise ship since the pandemic wended its way Saturday through the heart of Venice, escorted by triumphant water-spouting tugboats and elated port workers as it traveled down the Giudecca Canal but also protested by hundreds on land and a small armada of wooden boats waving “No Big Boats” flags.

Pope voices 'pain' over Canadian deaths, doesn't apologize
World

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday expressed his pain over the discovery in Canada of the remains of 215 Indigenous students of church-run residential schools and pressed religious and political authorities to shed light on “this sad affair.” But he didn’t offer the apology sought by the Canadian prime minister.

US and allies send message to Russia with NATO state flyover
World

As the B-52 Stratofortress approaches from below, the adornments of its cockpit reflect the importance of the day. Next to a Benny the Bull stuffed animal -- the Chicago Bulls mascot -- lies a star-spangled banner, covering the dashboard from one side to the other. It's Memorial Day in the United States, one of the country's most important holidays, but for these airmen, there's little time for celebration or remembrance.