HONG KONG (AP) — Masked protesters streamed into the streets in central Hong Kong on Friday after the city’s embattled leader invoked rarely used emergency powers to ban masks at rallies in a hardening of the government’s stance after four months of anti-government demonstrations.
Immediately defying the ban set to take effect Saturday, thousands of protesters crammed streets in the central business district shouting “Hong Kong, resist.”
Lam said at an afternoon news conference that the mask ban, imposed under a colonial-era Emergency Ordinance that was last used over half a decade ago, targets violent protesters and rioters and “will be an effective deterrent to radical behavior.”
The ban applies to all public gatherings, both unauthorized and those approved by police.
Lam stressed it doesn’t mean the semi-autonomous Chinese territory is in a state of emergency. She said she would go to the legislature later to get legal backing for the rule.
Local media reported that two activists immediately filed legal challenges in court against the mask ban.
The ban makes the wearing of full or partial face coverings, including face paint, at public gatherings punishable by one year in jail. A six-month jail term could be imposed on people who refuse a police officer’s order to remove a face covering for identification.
Masks will be permitted for “legitimate need,” when their wearers can prove that they need them for work, health or religious reasons.
"Will they arrest 100,000 people on the street? The government is trying to intimidate us but at this moment, I don't think the people will be scared," said a protester who gave his surname as Lui.
Thousands of masked protesters began marching in the city’s business district and other areas before Lam spoke. The rally grew in the evening as protesters vowed they wouldn’t be intimidated. Some used metal railings and other objects to block roads and set street fires, including burning a Chinese flag.
Face masks have become a hallmark of protesters in Hong Kong, even at peaceful marches. As the use of police tear gas has become widespread, many young protesters have worn heavier duty gear including full gas masks and goggles.
Even peaceful masked marchers cite fears they could lose jobs and be denied access to schooling, public housing and other government-funded services if identified as having taken part in demonstrations.
Many also are concerned their identities could be shared with the massive state-security apparatus that helps keep the Communist Party in power across the border in mainland China, where high-tech surveillance including facial recognition technology is ubiquitous.