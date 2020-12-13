WSJ column about Dr. Jill Biden sparks backlash

The first sentence of the Wall Street Journal column read: "Madame First Lady — Mrs. Biden — Jill — kiddo: a bit of advice on what may seem like a small but I think is a not unimportant matter."

The column didn't improve from there, as Joseph Epstein, the author, encouraged Jill Biden to drop the use of "Doctor."

"'Dr. Jill Biden' sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic. ... A wise man once said that no one should call himself 'Dr.' unless he has delivered a child. Think about it, Dr. Jill, and forthwith drop the doc," Epstein wrote.

Biden earned a master's degree in education, a master's degree in English and a doctorate's degree in education.

Northwestern University, where Epstein was an English professor, responded Saturday: “Northwestern is firmly committed to equity, diversity and inclusion, and strongly disagrees with Mr. Epstein’s misogynistic views."

The statement opened by pointing out Epstein hasn't taught at the university since 2003.

Twitter users also responded:

