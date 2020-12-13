WSJ column about Dr. Jill Biden sparks backlash

The first sentence of the Wall Street Journal column read: "Madame First Lady — Mrs. Biden — Jill — kiddo: a bit of advice on what may seem like a small but I think is a not unimportant matter."
The column didn't improve from there, as Joseph Epstein, the author, encouraged Jill Biden to drop the use of "Doctor."
"'Dr. Jill Biden' sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic. ... A wise man once said that no one should call himself 'Dr.' unless he has delivered a child. Think about it, Dr. Jill, and forthwith drop the doc," Epstein wrote.
Biden earned a master's degree in education, a master's degree in English and a doctorate's degree in education.
Northwestern University, where Epstein was an English professor, responded Saturday: “Northwestern is firmly committed to equity, diversity and inclusion, and strongly disagrees with Mr. Epstein’s misogynistic views."
The statement opened by pointing out Epstein hasn't taught at the university since 2003.
Twitter users also responded:
What the hell @WSJopinion? Jill Biden has an earned Ed.D., not some honorary degree. Ed.D.’s are real **research doctoral degrees**, just like PhD’s, ScD’s, DrPH’s, and variety of specialized research doctorates. It’s the rigorous research that makes doctorate real, not WSJ oped. https://t.co/39UZLfaVOf pic.twitter.com/MEuQtlXHHu— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 13, 2020
It is disappointing that the @WSJ would give anyone an avenue to publish such misogynistic nonsense. The soon-to-be First Lady of the United States will be referred to by her name - Dr. Jill Biden. Get used to hearing it, kiddo. https://t.co/upXkT7C2V4— Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) December 12, 2020
If Donald Trump can use the title of President and Businessman, Dr. Jill Biden sure as hell can use the title of 'Dr'. At least she earned her title.— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) December 12, 2020
Non-medical doctors that Joseph Epstein didn't write this about and call "Kiddo":— Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 13, 2020
Dr. Henry Kissinger
Dr. Mark Esper
Dr. Dre
Dr. J
https://t.co/JiTnzmNcew
A managing editor at the @WSJ read Joseph Epstein’s misogynistic mediocre man trash think piece in 2020 and went “yeah, run it.” It’s not just the trash monster who wrote it. It’s every trash monster who gave a thumbs up to sexism at every level along the way.— Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) December 12, 2020
