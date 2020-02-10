Wuhan coronavirus death toll tops 900

(CNN) — Millions of people across China are heading back to work after the Lunar New Year break turned into an extended quarantine due to the Wuhan coronavirus.
Many will be working from their homes, however, with strict quarantine guidelines in place in many cities and most businesses urging people to work remotely if possible to reduce the chances of transmission.
Some semblance of normality may have returned, but the outbreak shows no signs of slowing, with the number of confirmed cases now at over 40,000 worldwide and the death toll at 910.
That means the coronavirus has officially killed more people than the SARS pandemic of 2003, previously one of the worst medical crises in recent Chinese history.
A total of 3,281 patients infected with the coronavirus have since been discharged from hospital as of Sunday, Chinese health authorities said.
The vast majority of the deaths have been in mainland China, leaving the country in something of a bizarre situation where some areas of it will be returning to something approaching business as usual, even as other regions face increasingly draconian restrictions on their movement and behavior in a desperate attempt to contain the virus.
The largest outbreak outside of mainland China is on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in the Japanese city of Yokohama. On Monday, an additional 66 cases were confirmed aboard, bringing the total number of cases on the ship to 136 -- nearly doubling the previous total of 70 confirmed cases Sunday.
Cruise liners have emerged as a major battleground in the attempt to halt the spread of the virus.
As well as the ship in Yokohama, two vessels in the US and Hong Kong had also been under quarantine, with passengers and crew tested for the virus.
Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas cruise ship, which has been docked in Bayonne, New Jersey, since returning on Friday, will be able to set sail Monday, however, after four passengers who were taken to hospital for further evaluation showed no signs of the virus.
All 3,600 people on board the World Dream ship in Hong Kong will also be able to disembark Monday, after five days under quarantine. Health authorities said that everyone on board had tested negative.
Passengers on board the Princess Cruises liner in Yokohama have not been so lucky. So far at least 136 passengers tested positive for the coronavirus, amid signs of a full blown outbreak on board, one of the largest outside of mainland China.
Those cruise passengers have been under strict quarantine for over a week now, confined to their cabins as medical personnel conduct tests on the 3,700 people on board.
Princess Cruises said it will offer a full refund to all passengers on board. The company's president, Jan Swartz, thanked passengers for their "perseverance and understanding."