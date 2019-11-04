Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
One year from now, voters will decide whether to grant President Donald Trump a second term in office, an election that will be a referendum on Trump's vision for America's culture and role in the world.
Much is unknown about how the United States and its politics will look on Nov. 3, 2020.
Who will Trump's opponent be? How will Democrats resolve the ideological, generational and demographic questions roiling their primary? Will a strong economy shore up Trump's support or will recession warning signs turn into a reality? Will Trump face voters as just the third American president to have been impeached by the House of Representatives?
This much seems certain: The nation will plunge into the election as deeply divided as it has been politically in more than half a century, when cities were in flames with protests over war and civil rights.
"It seems like Republicans and Democrats are intractable," said Mark Updegrove, a presidential historian and chairman of the Lyndon Baines Johnson Foundation. "They are both adhering to their own versions of reality, whether they're based in truth or not."
The political divisions today reflect societal and economic schisms between more rural, largely white communities where the economy depends on industries being depleted by outsourcing and automation, and more urban, racially diverse areas dominated by a service economy and where technology booms are increasing wealth.
Many of those divisions existed before Trump, but his presidency has exacerbated them. Trump has panned his political opponents as "human scum," while Democrats view his vision for America's future as anathema to the nation's founding values.
Indeed, no president in the history of public opinion polling has faced such deep and consistent partisan polarization.
Polling conducted by Gallup shows that an average of 86% of Republicans have approved of Trump over the course of his time in office, and no less than 79% have approved in any individual poll. That's compared with just 7% of Democrats who have approved on average, including no more than 12% in any individual poll.
One thing that does unite the parties: voters' widespread interest in the presidential campaign, even at this early phase. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 82% of Democrats and 74% of Republicans are already interested in the election.
To win, Trump's campaign needs to recreate the enthusiasm among his core supporters, a task that isn't always easy for an incumbent burdened with a four-year record in office. But Trump is already leaning hard into the strict immigration policies that enlivened his supporters in 2016, while trying to convince more skeptical Republicans that Democrats are moving so far left as to be outside of the mainstream.
Rather than trying to persuade independents and moderate Democrats to switch their allegiances, the Trump campaign also believes it has better prospects in identifying Trump fans who didn't show up in 2016 and mobilizing them to vote.
Trump's case for reelection may hinge on the state of the economy, which continues to grow. The unemployment rate is also near a five-decade low of 3.6% and the stock market keeps reaching new highs.
A full picture of the economy does hold some warning signs for Trump at the one-year mark to Election Day.
The president delivered a massive tax cut in 2017, yet it lacked the rocket-like thrust to push growth above the 3% that Trump promised. Job growth has been solid, yet parts of the industrial Midwest this year have shed the factory jobs that he promised to create.
With just three months until primary-season voting begins, the top tier of candidates reflects the party's uncertainty over its own identity.
Former Vice President Joe Biden promotes his decades of experience and running as an unabashed moderate willing to work across the political aisle. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont are pushing for sweeping liberal change.
With all three of those candidates in their 70s, Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is running a surprisingly successful campaign on a call for generational change.
JOE BIDEN
CORY BOOKER
PETE BUTTIGIEG
JULIAN CASTRO
JOHN DELANEY
TULSI GABBARD
KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND
KAMALA HARRIS
JOHN HICKENLOOPER
JAY INSLEE
AMY KLOBUCHAR
WAYNE MESSAM
SETH MOULTON
BERNIE SANDERS
ELIZABETH WARREN
MARIANNE WILLIAMSON
ANDREW YANG
BETO O'ROURKE
TIM RYAN
ERIC SWALWELL
MICHAEL BENNET
Current status: Formally announced
Age: 54
Best known for: A scorching speech slamming Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas during the recent government shutdown, then publicly announcing that he had prostate cancer in March.
Biggest strength: Bennet is viewed as a wonky, issue-oriented pragmatist who has won tough campaigns, which could be a winning combination for Democratic voters who don't want to veer too far left but are eager to beat Trump.
Biggest weakness: Bennet is not as well known as many other senators competing for the Democratic nomination and has no natural base.
Best known for: Serving as U.S. senator representing Alaska from 1969 to 1981 who read the Pentagon Papers into the congressional record. He also ran for president unsuccessfully in 2008, first as a Democrat and then as a Libertarian.
Biggest strength: Long antiwar record, which could play well with the progressive wing of the party.
Biggest weakness: Oldest candidate in the race by far. Gravel's campaign has previously said he wanted to make the debate stage in an effort to push the party to the left, not to win.