Yet another storm forecast to become a hurricane

A tropical depression east of Mexico strengthened Sunday morning into Tropical Storm Zeta and could reach the US Gulf Coast by midweek.
It is the 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season, tying 2005 as the most active hurricane season on record, according to the National Weather Service.
If it makes landfall in Louisiana, Zeta would become the fifth named storm to do so this year, setting a record.
Zeta currently has sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving north at only 1 mph. The storm is about 295 miles southeast of Cozumel.
It is forecast to strengthen and to become a hurricane by early Tuesday.
Zeta is forecast to make landfall Wednesday along the US Gulf Coast, between central Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, as a strong tropical storm.
"While the current NHC forecast indicates that the system should weaken below hurricane strength before landfall, users are reminded that strong tropical storms can still produce significant storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts along the northern Gulf Coast" the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.
On Saturday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said state officials were monitoring the new system.
The state was hit hard this month by deadly Hurricane Delta.
"We are monitoring this system and you should be too. It's too soon to know what will form or where it will go, but this is an important reminder to stay vigilant because Hurricane Season is not over," Edwards said in a tweet.
If it hits land in the US, also would be the 11th named storm to do so this season, which is the most in one year. — CNN
