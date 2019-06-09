Not everybody who faces abuse on social media platforms has a powerful voice, but Carlos Maza is a journalist with a large Twitter following who is well-known for his political and media analysis on Vox's YouTube channel. So people took notice when Maza called out YouTube last week over years of racist, homophobic mockery from Steven Crowder, a popular right-wing YouTuber.
Finally, after nearly a week, YouTube addressed Maza's complaint, saying Crowder had not violated its policies.
The company's response highlighted a regular criticism of the platform: YouTube promotes itself as a supportive space where anyone can have a voice, and yet the platform makes it easy for creators to profit from bigoted speech while appearing hesitant to meaningfully support vulnerable creators who bear the brunt of those attacks.
Crowder's attacks on Maza were not subtle. The right-wing YouTuber, who has 3 million subscribers, mocked the journalist as "an angry little queer," a "gay Mexican," a "lispy sprite" and the "Mr. Lispy queer from Vox." He made money off those videos from advertisements.
"I think that if we were on a playground, Crowder calling Maza a 'lispy queer' would be enough to get people to see that he is bullying," said Kat Blaque, a trans creator who has been vlogging about social issues and politics on YouTube for more than a decade. "But we debate about it when it's YouTube."
In its initial assessment, YouTube said: "While we found language that was clearly hurtful, the videos as posted don't violate our policies."
That was the first of a confusing thread of statements, clarifications and policy announcements. The next day, YouTube said it has suspended Crowder's ability to make money on the platform through Google's ad services. And then in another clarification, YouTube said Crowder's moneymaking privileges would be reinstated as soon as he removed a link to a homophobic T-shirt he sells online. And then, YouTube once more clarified that Crowder's demonetization was due to a "pattern" of behavior and not just the T-shirt:
In a statement to Gizmodo, YouTube indicated that Crowder's homophobic insults didn't violate their policies banning "stereotypes that incite or promote hatred" because the "main point of these videos was not to harass or threaten, but rather to respond" to Maza.
And then, YouTube's communications head, Chris Dale, released a statement saying YouTube would reconsider its harassment policies in the coming months. The statement also defended YouTube's initial decision not to take action against Crowder: "If we were to take all potentially offensive content down, we'd be losing valuable speech - speech that allows people everywhere to raise their voices, tell their stories, question those in power, and participate in the critical cultural and political conversations of our day," Dale wrote.
On Wednesday, YouTube announced a policy change widening the scope of white-supremacist content that is not allowed on YouTube, a move that YouTube guessed would lead to the removal of videos on thousands of channels. The change did not appear to be related to Maza - it had been planned for a while - but the Vox journalist said the timing put him "in the center of an additional firestorm," wrongly fueled by the assumption that he was to blame for the fallout for YouTube's enforcement of the new policy. (Curiously, the company's sweep also took down a history teacher's archival Nazi footage and some videos by creators who were challenging or debunking white nationalist propaganda.)
Crowder was not among those who lost his YouTube channel, but conservatives have rallied around the idea that he, too, was being "silenced," apparently referring to the company's temporary suspension of Crowder's ability to make money off his videos (he can still freely post to his YouTube channel). Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, even tweeted about it with a #LouderwithCrowder hashtag.