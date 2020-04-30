Starring original cast members, “Newsies: The Broadway Musical” tells the story of the 1899 newsboys’ strike against New York World publisher (and Post-Dispatch founder) Joseph Pulitzer. Disney+ also has the 1992 movie version starring a young Christian Bale, but the live version gets the edge for stronger vocals and more awe-inspiring dancing.
Where Disney+ • How much $6.99 per month after a free, seven-day trial
Relive a little Muny magic
The Muny on Monday announced a plan to present a delayed, abbreviated season starting July 20 — if it's safe to do so. In the meantime, check out the Muny's "Cast Party" livestreams. At 7 p.m. Mondays through May 25, Muny artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson leads a live discussion with actors and designers from each of last season's shows, along with video highlights and answers to your questions. facebook.com/munytheatre