ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — New Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo acknowledged after a spirited practice this week that he generally is reluctant to start rookies until they’ve earned their stripes.
“I’m still old-fashioned that way,” Spagnuolo said.
Might be time to enter the modern age.
As part of a vast offseason overhaul of the Kansas City defense, the Chiefs released longtime safety Eric Berry and several other backups. Then, they used a second-round draft pick on Juan Thornhill, hopeful that the big-play ability he showed at Virginia would translate quickly to the NFL.
So far it has.
Of all the youngsters to make an impression in training camp, the ball-hawking centerfielder in the No. 22 jersey stands out. He has made a habit of breaking up passes while covering speedsters Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, and more than once he has baited Patrick Mahomes into an interception.
“We got to see him play corner and safety in college. He did a little of each,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “The one consistency was that he made plays at both spots. He’s doing that out here. Early on, he was getting his hands on the ball but he wasn’t getting the picks. Now he’s making the picks.”
That bodes well for Spagnuolo’s revamped defense.
One of the biggest problems last season was the back end, where Berry was sidelined nearly the entire season by injuries and his fill-ins weren’t particularly good. The Chiefs addressed the issue by giving a big contract to Tyrann Mathieu and then selecting Thornhill in the draft.
Suddenly, one of their biggest weaknesses has become one of their biggest strengths.
“I’ve been playing a bunch of safety spots right now,” Thornhill said, “but like I said, I will step in and play any position that they need me to play — like, if I need to play nickel, safety, corner, it really doesn’t matter. I’ll just step in and do what I have to do to help the team.”
Thornhill was listed second behind veteran Daniel Sorensen on the initial depth chart released for Saturday night’s preseason opener against Cincinnati.