NFL IN DRINKWITZ’S FUTURE?

QUESTION: Watching Drink’s pressers and seeing what his team is doing, do you see an NFL team come calling if Missouri reaches their goal of winning the SEC East? Does Drink want to be in NFL?
MATTER: I don't see him as a good fit for the NFL. It takes a certain strand of coaching DNA to run a team in the NFL. That league is all about schemes and roster management. How many NFL head coaches do you think of as being charismatic, energy guys? Most of them seem pretty miserable most of the time. Naturally uplifting head coaches like Pete Carroll and Sean McVay are more of the exception. Drinkwitz doesn’t strike me as someone who would enjoy coaching in the NFL. Also, there’s a lot more media interaction in the NFL, and that might be his least favorite part of the job at Mizzou.
I think Drinkwitz is sharp enough to handle the Xs and Os of the NFL, but he's a rah-rah guy. He's the kind of coach who nicknames every day of the week: Toughness Tuesday, Bench Press Thursday, Fajitas for Lunch Friday. That stuff works with impressionable 20-year-olds who are still excited by Instagram likes and Twitter retweets, but not necessarily for millionaire NFL players just want a coach who puts them in position to make plays and make more money.
Plus, when he got the Mizzou job, Drinkwitz had never been to an NFL game. I assume that’s still true. I’m not sure that’s even on his radar.
