NHL All-Star Weekend schedule
NHL All-Star Weekend schedule

NHL All Star Skills Hockey

Players are introduced before the Skills Competition, part of the 2019 NHL All-Star weekend, in San Jose, Calif.

Jan. 23

2-4 p.m. • Black History Hockey Tour Truck (Matthews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club, 4245 North Kingshighway)

3-10 p.m. • NHL Fan Fair (Union Station)

5 p.m. • Mascot Showdown (All-Star Rink, Fan Fair at Union Station)

7 p.m. • NHL Alumni Game (Centene Community Ice Center, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights)

7 p.m. • Mascot Showdown (All-Star Rink, Union Station)

Jan. 24

10 a.m. • NHL Mini 1 v. 1 Shootout (Centene Community Ice Center)

11:30 a.m. • NHL Learn-to-Play Skills Jamboree (Winterfest Rink at Kiener Plaza)

2-6 p.m. • Black Hockey History Tour Truck (Boys and Girls Club Teen Center for Excellence, 9200 West Florissant Avenue, Ferguson)

3-10 p.m. • NHL Fan Fair (Union Station)

3:30 p.m. • NHL All-Star Skills Pregame Event and O.A.R. concert (14th and Market streets)

7 p.m. • All-Star Skills Competition and Mascot Showdown (Enterprise Center; broadcast on NBC Sports Network)

Jan. 25

9 a.m. • NHL All-Star 5K (starts at 18th and Market streets)

10 a.m.-7 p.m. • NHL Fan Fair (Union Station)

Noon • NHL Learn-to-Play Skills Jamboree (Winterfest Rink at Kiener Plaza)

Noon and 2 p.m. • Mascot Showdown (All-Star Rink, Fan Fair at Union Station)

Noon-8 p.m. • Black Hockey History Tour Truck (Kiener Plaza)

5 p.m. • NHL All-Star Pregame Event with Green Day concert (14th and Market streets)

5:30 p.m. • Mascot Showdown before the All-Star Game (Enterprise Center)

7 p.m. • All-Star Game (Enterprise Center; broadcast on NBC Sports Network)

Jan. 26

10 a.m.-4 p.m. • NHL Fan Fair (Union Station)

10 a.m.-5 p.m. • Black History Hockey Tour Truck (Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park)

Noon • Try Hockey for Free (Winterfest Rink at Kiener Plaza)

Noon and 2 p.m. • Mascot Showdown (All-Star Rink, Fan Fair at Union Station)

