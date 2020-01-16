NHL All-Star Weekend schedule

Jan. 23
2-4 p.m. • Black History Hockey Tour Truck (Matthews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club, 4245 North Kingshighway)
3-10 p.m. • NHL Fan Fair (Union Station)
5 p.m. • Mascot Showdown (All-Star Rink, Fan Fair at Union Station)
7 p.m. • NHL Alumni Game (Centene Community Ice Center, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights)
7 p.m. • Mascot Showdown (All-Star Rink, Union Station)
Jan. 24
10 a.m. • NHL Mini 1 v. 1 Shootout (Centene Community Ice Center)
11:30 a.m. • NHL Learn-to-Play Skills Jamboree (Winterfest Rink at Kiener Plaza)
2-6 p.m. • Black Hockey History Tour Truck (Boys and Girls Club Teen Center for Excellence, 9200 West Florissant Avenue, Ferguson)
3-10 p.m. • NHL Fan Fair (Union Station)
3:30 p.m. • NHL All-Star Skills Pregame Event and O.A.R. concert (14th and Market streets)
7 p.m. • All-Star Skills Competition and Mascot Showdown (Enterprise Center; broadcast on NBC Sports Network)
Jan. 25
9 a.m. • NHL All-Star 5K (starts at 18th and Market streets)
10 a.m.-7 p.m. • NHL Fan Fair (Union Station)
Noon • NHL Learn-to-Play Skills Jamboree (Winterfest Rink at Kiener Plaza)
Noon and 2 p.m. • Mascot Showdown (All-Star Rink, Fan Fair at Union Station)
Noon-8 p.m. • Black Hockey History Tour Truck (Kiener Plaza)
5 p.m. • NHL All-Star Pregame Event with Green Day concert (14th and Market streets)
5:30 p.m. • Mascot Showdown before the All-Star Game (Enterprise Center)
7 p.m. • All-Star Game (Enterprise Center; broadcast on NBC Sports Network)
Jan. 26
10 a.m.-4 p.m. • NHL Fan Fair (Union Station)
10 a.m.-5 p.m. • Black History Hockey Tour Truck (Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park)
Noon • Try Hockey for Free (Winterfest Rink at Kiener Plaza)
Noon and 2 p.m. • Mascot Showdown (All-Star Rink, Fan Fair at Union Station)