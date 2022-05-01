 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NHL playoffs, first round: Blues vs. Wild

Blues and Wild matchup

St. Louis Blues Robert Bortuzzo is checked into the boards by Minnesota Wild's Nick Bjugstad in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Monday, Game 1: at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., BSM, ESPN

Wednesday, Game 2:  at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., BSM, ESPN

Friday, Game 3: at Blues, 8:30 p.m., BSM, TNT

Sunday, Game 4: at Blues, 3:30 p.m., BSM, TBS

May 10, Game 5: at Minnesota (if nec.), TBA, BSM

May 12, Game 6: at Blues (if nec.), TBA, BSM

May 14, Game 7: at Minnesota (if nec.), TBA, BSM

 Watch for the Post-Dispatch's series preview online Monday morning. 

