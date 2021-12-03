 Skip to main content
'Nic McGegan's Bach'
'Nic McGegan's Bach'

Nicolas McGegan

British conductor Nicholas McGegan. Photo by Randy Beach

When 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 8 p.m. Dec. 4, 3 p.m. Dec. 5 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$125; proof of COVID-19 vaccination required • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

The Bach starts here, as baroque specialist Nic McGegan returns to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to conduct three concerts at Powell featuring works by J.S. Bach (Brandenberg Concertos 1 and 6) and C.P.E. Bach (Sinfonia in C Major, Cello Concerto in A Major and Sinfonia in E Minor). Cellist Yin Xiong and violists Beth Guterman Chu and Andrew François are in the solo spotlight. By Daniel Durchholz

Tags

