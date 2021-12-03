‘Nic McGegan’s Bach’

The Bach starts here, as baroque specialist Nic McGegan returns to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to conduct three concerts at Powell featuring works by J.S. Bach (Brandenberg Concertos 1 and 6) and C.P.E. Bach (Sinfonia in C Major, Cello Concerto in A Major and Sinfonia in E Minor). Cellist Yin Xiong and violists Beth Guterman Chu and Andrew François are in the solo spotlight. By Daniel Durchholz