Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn: ‘Tightrope’

Husband-and-wife journalists Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn talk about their latest collaboration, “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope.” The pair, who were the first couple to share a Pulitzer Prize in journalism, went to every state in the country to talk to Americans who have struggled with the loss of blue-collar jobs, medical insurance or drug addition and may have lacked help due to governmental policies. The grim stories are also offset by some tales of recovery. By Jane Henderson