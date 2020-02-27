Nicholas McGegan and the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘Baroque Brass’
0 comments

Nicholas McGegan and the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘Baroque Brass’

  • 0
Chamber Music Society of St. Louis

A performance of a Mozart chamber quintet at the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis.

When 7:30 p.m. Monday • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $38 • More info 314-941-6309; chambermusicstl.org

British conductor Nicholas McGegan leads the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis for its “Baroque Brass” concert featuring music for trumpet, horn and strings by Albinoni, Torelli, Pachelbel, Vivaldi, Telemann and Boyce. Performers include Roger Kaza, horn, and Tage Larsen, trumpet. Cabaret-style seating in the Sheldon’s ballroom with drinks and snacks makes for a more intimate, casual experience. By Eric Meyer

 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports