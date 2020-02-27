Nicholas McGegan and the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘Baroque Brass’

When 7:30 p.m. Monday • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $38 • More info 314-941-6309; chambermusicstl.org
British conductor Nicholas McGegan leads the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis for its “Baroque Brass” concert featuring music for trumpet, horn and strings by Albinoni, Torelli, Pachelbel, Vivaldi, Telemann and Boyce. Performers include Roger Kaza, horn, and Tage Larsen, trumpet. Cabaret-style seating in the Sheldon’s ballroom with drinks and snacks makes for a more intimate, casual experience. By Eric Meyer