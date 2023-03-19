Nichols, Thomas Edward May 8th 1951 March 15th 2023 Passed away at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Tom was proceeded in death by his parents Thomas W. & W. Jean (nee Dixon) and his beloved son Thomas Joseph (TJ). Tom is survived by his darling wife of 44 years, his best friend & care giver Paula Jo (nee Kelly); sisters Barb, Fran & Laura, and little brother Steve, nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews, and some great great's. Tom spent his life loving his family, cooking & Q'ing, traveling & following many sports. Man, did he love his sports, we all knew not to call during the "big" game or even the "small" ones. Tom had a personality larger than life and a strong will to fight, which he did over and over. Services: A Memorial Mass and gathering is being planned for early May. Arrangements by St. Louis Cremations 2135 Chouteau Ave.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Center at Childrens Hospital or the Mid West Transplant Center all in St. Louis, MO.