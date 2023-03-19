Nichols, Thomas Edward May 8th 1951 March 15th 2023 Passed away at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Tom was proceeded in death by his parents Thomas W. & W. Jean (nee Dixon) and his beloved son Thomas Joseph (TJ). Tom is survived by his darling wife of 44 years, his best friend & care giver Paula Jo (nee Kelly); sisters Barb, Fran & Laura, and little brother Steve, nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews, and some great great's. Tom spent his life loving his family, cooking & Q'ing, traveling & following many sports. Man, did he love his sports, we all knew not to call during the "big" game or even the "small" ones. Tom had a personality larger than life and a strong will to fight, which he did over and over. Services: A Memorial Mass and gathering is being planned for early May. Arrangements by St. Louis Cremations 2135 Chouteau Ave.