'Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music'

Top pick

Paw Patrol Zoomer Marshall by Spin Master: Most kids did seem to recognize this guy from the popular Nickelodeon show “Paw Patrol,” but they also loved this interactive dog’s moves. He says 150 phrases and has 80-plus tricks and missions (our testers liked the “Paw Patrol” theme dance). At first a few of the kids got a little scared as it zoomed across the room after them, but they all adapted to it pretty easily.

Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com