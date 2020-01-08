'Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music'
0 comments

'Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music'

  • 0
Ages 3 and under: Paw Patrol Zoomer Marshall

Top pick 

Paw Patrol Zoomer Marshall by Spin Master:  Most kids did seem to recognize this guy from the popular Nickelodeon show “Paw Patrol,” but they also loved this interactive dog’s moves. He says 150 phrases and has 80-plus tricks and missions (our testers liked the “Paw Patrol” theme dance). At first a few of the kids got a little scared as it zoomed across the room after them, but they all adapted to it pretty easily.

Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

Buy it now!

When 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $20-$89 • More info ticketmaster.com

All your favorite Nick Jr. pals get together to sing and dance in this new production that will feature special guests and audience participation. Join characters from "Dora the Explorer," "Bubble Gupies," "PAW Patrol," "Shimmer and Shine," "Blue's Clues & You!," "Blaze and the Monster Machines" and "Top Wing" for a day of fun. The show is staged with an intermission, and VIP experiences are available. By Gabe Hartwig

 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports