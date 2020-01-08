'Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music'

When 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $20-$89 • More info ticketmaster.com
All your favorite Nick Jr. pals get together to sing and dance in this new production that will feature special guests and audience participation. Join characters from "Dora the Explorer," "Bubble Gupies," "PAW Patrol," "Shimmer and Shine," "Blue's Clues & You!," "Blaze and the Monster Machines" and "Top Wing" for a day of fun. The show is staged with an intermission, and VIP experiences are available. By Gabe Hartwig