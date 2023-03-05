Virtual banking is no longer the novelty it was in 1998, but Frank Trotter thinks there’s still room for innovation.

Trotter founded EverBank, one of the first banks to operate mostly online, 25 years ago. That was nine years before the introduction of the iPhone, back when depositing a check or opening a certificate of deposit usually required a trip to your local branch.

Enough people embraced the concept, though, for EverBank to reach $27 billion in assets before it was acquired by TIAA Bank in 2017. Trotter retired then, but not for good.

About two years ago, he began organizing a new online-only institution called Battle Bank. Even though virtual banking has become crowded, with big players such as Capital One and Marcus by Goldman Sachs throwing their weight around, Trotter sees room for an upstart.

According to Moody’s, digital banks hold just 0.4% of the world’s banking assets. The rest is in traditional brick-and-mortar institutions, which Trotter believes are ripe for disruption.

The average bank pays just 0.35% on a basic savings account, even though savers can earn 10 times as much online. Checking accounts typically carry fees of at least $5 a month and pay no interest.

Battle Bank has a wait list of 5,000 potential customers, and in a survey 70% said they hate their current bank. “You have this combination of low rates, high fees and service that’s not seeming to satisfy the customer base,” Trotter said.

Battle Bank intends to offer an interest-bearing checking account with no monthly fee. If it were open today, Trotter estimated, it would pay about 3.75%.

He thinks a self-directed Individual Retirement Account will attract high-net-worth customers. Niche offerings will include foreign-currency CDs, a product Trotter helped pioneer at Mark Twain Bank and EverBank, and loans against precious-metals collateral.

Rick Rule, a prominent California-based mining investor, is a bank director and is expected to recruit customers for the precious-metals products.

The bank won conditional approval in October from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and hopes to open this summer. Its headquarters will be in Edwards, Colorado, but Trotter, 68, who lives in Olivette, is chairman and president. A few other St. Louis bankers also are on the founding team, and Trotter said he expects to lease an office here.

Battle Bank also has some prominent St. Louis investors, including Cultivation Capital and John Berglund, a developer who heads Starwood Group. Trotter said the bank intends to raise $120 million of capital, enough to support its three-year goal of reaching $1.4 billion in assets.

Cliff Holekamp, a Cultivation managing director, said he still sees “a ton of growth and a ton of opportunity” in online banking.

His firm often backs young technology entrepreneurs, but Holekamp believes a seasoned team is more important in banking. “Frank has the network, the connections and the knowledge that is a huge advantage,” Holekamp said. “Knowing the regulatory environment and understanding how to pass through the hurdles is more critical than in other industries.”

Trotter does see himself as a technology entrepreneur, but said Battle Bank’s distinguishing feature isn’t hardware or software but attention to customers’ needs. “They want to feel like they’re not just dealing with a utility,” he said. “They want a bank that’s able to access global markets, and one that makes it easy for them to participate.”

Trotter created that institution once, before most people knew how an online bank should work. Customers have higher expectations now, and he promises that version 2.0 will meet them.