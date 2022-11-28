Capping what has been a stellar year, Kirkwood-bred comedian Nikki Glaser wraps it all up with a New Year’s Eve show at Stifel Theatre. This year, Glaser saw the airing of the first season of her reality show “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” on E!, the second season of dating show “FBoy Island” which she hosts on HBO Max, her first stand-up special “Good Clean Filth” on HBO, and even an appearance on “The Masked Singer” on Fox.