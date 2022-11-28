 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser, herself

When 8 p.m. Dec. 31 • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $36.75-$76.75 • More info ticketmaster.com

Capping what has been a stellar year, Kirkwood-bred comedian Nikki Glaser wraps it all up with a New Year’s Eve show at Stifel Theatre. This year, Glaser saw the airing of the first season of her reality show “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” on E!, the second season of dating show “FBoy Island” which she hosts on HBO Max, her first stand-up special “Good Clean Filth” on HBO, and even an appearance on “The Masked Singer” on Fox.

 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

