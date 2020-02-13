Who • Joseph Higgs, 46, of St. Louis
More info • nitrojoescience.com
Family • Wife Amanda Higgs, an ADA therapist; five kids, ages 12-19
His act • He performs shows and science assemblies for kids, doing experiments in front of them (making coffee creamer explode, making potions change color, creating fog and slime) and explaining how and why they happen. He does about 100 shows a year.
How he got his name • In 2002, he began working part time for Mad Science of St. Louis, which does hands-on educational programming and shows for kids. He had to choose a name and thought “Nitro Joe” had a good ring to it.
How he got started • Higgs grew up in north St. Louis and started riding his bike to the St. Louis Science Center when he was 12. He began volunteering there at age 14, doing hands-on science demonstrations. He attended Hazelwood West High School as part of the desegregation program and was a theater kid, so the science shows were another way to perform in front of a crowd. “It was a perfect fusion of what I was studying in school plus what I was learning at the science center,” he says. Higgs got an associate’s degree and sold insurance for a while, then began working with Mad Science, eventually becoming a manager. In 2008, he ventured out on his own.
On making science the focus • While Higgs uses his commanding voice and constantly moving body to capture a room or gymnasium, he most wants kids to focus on the science and the concepts he’s teaching. “What I’m really most excited about is the whole aspect of learning and accumulating knowledge, stretching a mind so much that it can’t go back to its original size because it has so much information. If that requires I have to electrocute a pickle, so be it. Because it’s so cool.”
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter