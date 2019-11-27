Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN
Line: Clemson by 27
Quick Hit: With so much focus on Ohio State and LSU and the race for fourth in the playoff rankings, the defending champions have gone about their business and crushed their last six opponents by 31, 35, 52, 45, 45 and 49 points. Can the Fightin’ Muschamps make their in-state rivals sweat? Doubtful. Somehow a South Carolina team that toppled Georgia on the road is headed toward a 4-8 finish, the Gamecocks first without a bowl under Muschamp.
Matter's Pick: Clemson 44, South Carolina 13