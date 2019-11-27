No. 4 Clemson continues playoff push with trip to NC State

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney greets fans during the "Tiger Walk" before an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN

Line: Clemson by 27

Quick Hit: With so much focus on Ohio State and LSU and the race for fourth in the playoff rankings, the defending champions have gone about their business and crushed their last six opponents by 31, 35, 52, 45, 45 and 49 points. Can the Fightin’ Muschamps make their in-state rivals sweat? Doubtful. Somehow a South Carolina team that toppled Georgia on the road is headed toward a 4-8 finish, the Gamecocks first without a bowl under Muschamp.

Matter's Pick: Clemson 44, South Carolina 13

