No high heat.

High heat on a stove is usually too hot. It is more for burning than for cooking. Medium-high or lower is almost always what you want.
So why is high heat even available if it is too hot? Well, it does have its uses. If you are boiling water or other liquids, go ahead and turn it on high; it will come to a boil faster that way. High heat is the way to go when you are stir-frying because the ingredients are cut into small enough pieces that they will cook quickly and be done on the inside before they have a chance to burn on the outside.
High heat is also good for searing (browning) meat and poultry. But once it is brown on all sides, turn the heat down to medium-high.
