Kickoff: 11 a.m., FOX
Line: Ohio State by 8 ½
Quick Hit: The Buckeyes passed LSU at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings and will surely stay on top with a road win over quietly improved Michigan. Ohio State hasn’t covered each of the last two weeks against Rutgers and Penn State, while Michigan has been a machine against the spread lately, covering five straight weeks. If the Wolverine offense can sustain drives and hit on a few chunk plays, this could go down to the wire at the Big House.
Matter's Pick: Ohio State 28, Michigan 24