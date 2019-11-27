Ohio St jumps LSU to No. 1 in CFP rankings with 2 weeks left

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, center, runs for a first down against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Kickoff: 11 a.m., FOX

Line: Ohio State by 8 ½    

Quick Hit: The Buckeyes passed LSU at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings and will surely stay on top with a road win over quietly improved Michigan. Ohio State hasn’t covered each of the last two weeks against Rutgers and Penn State, while Michigan has been a machine against the spread lately, covering five straight weeks. If the Wolverine offense can sustain drives and hit on a few chunk plays, this could go down to the wire at the Big House.

Matter's Pick: Ohio State 28, Michigan 24

