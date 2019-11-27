Kickoff: 7 p.m., FOX
Line: Oklahoma by 13
Quick Hit: The Sooners continue to flirt with disaster, leaving their playoff hopes hanging by a thread week after week. The only thing to expect in the Bedlam Series is ... bedlam, in the form of many, many touchdowns. Oklahoma State has lost its quarterback and top receiver to injuries but still feature the nation’s leading rusher, Chuba Hubbard. The Sooners counter with Heisman Trophy candidate Jalen Hurts, who’s run the ball a staggering 180 times this year, more than any QB who doesn’t play for a service academy.
Matter's Pick: Oklahoma 48, Oklahoma State 45