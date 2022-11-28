 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Noah Thompson and HunterGirl with Grace Leer

When 8 p.m. Dec. 2 • Where The Hawthorn, 2231 Washington Avenue • How much $25-$50 • More info ticketweb.com

Though not like during its heyday, “American Idol” can still produce winners worth a peek, and one of them is reigning champ Noah Thompson. The country singer is on the road with HunterGirl, his runner-up during his season. "HunterGirl and I met on ‘Idol’ and became really close. We've stayed friends, and now we get to get out there on the road together. One of my favorite things to do is get up on stage and sing. I am literally living in my dream world."

 

