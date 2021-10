He bounced back nicely from his 2020 shoulder injury, earning a 4.2 WAR rating while smacking 34 homers and driving in 105 runs. He battled through some lengthy cold spells — like in August, when he hit just .212 overall — but he was a clutch run producer. Arenado hit .329 with runners in scoring position and .355 with RISP and two outs. Also, his aggressive fielding at third base set the tone for this team’s excellent defense.