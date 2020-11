When 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 31 • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with museum admission • More info magichouse.org

Ring in the new year a few hours early at the Magic House, where the annual event has been extended to ensure a socially distant experience. Take pictures at a photobooth, make special crafts and count down to the new year at noon.