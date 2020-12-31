Norma Klingsick: Ramekin desserts

A hobby? Maybe. A sweet endeavor? Definitely.

Like most people, I have been staying home more often in the past year and also have been cooking more. This fall I bought some cute ramekins from my son’s high school band fundraiser. To justify my purchase and to liven up our stay-at-home meal routine, I made at least five desserts the first week. It got to a point where my husband asked one night: “What? No ramekin dessert tonight?”

My teenage son — who is not often wowed by much I do — was delighted and awed to learn that we could make lava cakes at home (hot out of the oven and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream). It was one of the first desserts I made in the ramekins. I also made a fruit crumble the first week, which is still one my favorites. An added bonus: It’s versatile and a little healthier than most of the others. My other favorite is a gooey s'mores cookie dessert.

Deep Dish S’mores Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients • 1 cup of your favorite cookie dough, ½ cup chocolate chips and ½ cup marshmallows.