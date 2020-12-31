Norma Klingsick: Ramekin desserts

A hobby? Maybe. A sweet endeavor? Definitely.
Like most people, I have been staying home more often in the past year and also have been cooking more. This fall I bought some cute ramekins from my son’s high school band fundraiser. To justify my purchase and to liven up our stay-at-home meal routine, I made at least five desserts the first week. It got to a point where my husband asked one night: “What? No ramekin dessert tonight?”
My teenage son — who is not often wowed by much I do — was delighted and awed to learn that we could make lava cakes at home (hot out of the oven and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream). It was one of the first desserts I made in the ramekins. I also made a fruit crumble the first week, which is still one my favorites. An added bonus: It’s versatile and a little healthier than most of the others. My other favorite is a gooey s'mores cookie dessert.
Deep Dish S’mores Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ingredients • 1 cup of your favorite cookie dough, ½ cup chocolate chips and ½ cup marshmallows.
Directions • Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Use half the cookie dough and divide to put in the bottom of four 4-ounce ramekins. Top cookie dough with chocolate chips and marshmallows. Add remaining cookie dough to the top. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes.
Fruit crumbles
Ingredients • For berry mixture: 1½ cups frozen or fresh berries, 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, ½ tablespoon cornstarch, squeeze of lemon juice). For crumble layer: 5 tablespoons butter, ½ cup rolled oats, ½ cup flour, ¼ cup brown sugar, ¼ teaspoon baking powder, pinch of salt.
Directions • Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Gently mix berry mixture. Mix up crumble mixture in a separate bowl. Press about ⅔ of the crumble into the bottom of each of the four 4-ounce ramekins. Bake for 5 minutes to set the crust (more for a firmer crust). Pour the berry filling over the crusts. Sprinkle the remaining crumble on top of each ramekin. Bake for 7 to 10 more minutes, until the fruit layer is bubbling and the crumb top is golden brown.
