NOT KIDDING 'BOUT CARDINALS PITCHING
NOT KIDDING 'BOUT CARDINALS PITCHING

Yadi and Waino (Hummel chat)

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Alex Reyes (29) and catcher Yadier Molina (4) celebrate the Cardinals 7-4 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Petco Park in San Diego. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: After watching the Padres-Dodgers series, is it safe to say the Cardinals' pitching everyone talks about might be a bit overrated?

BENFRED: No. The Cardinals were in the upper realms of starter and bullpen ERA in a season they lost Miles Mikolas at the start and Dakota Hudson in crunch time.

They didn't have John Brebbia or Jordan Hicks in the bullpen for the season, then lost John Gant in crunch time as well. The pitching is good, and deep. It's the offense that needs help.

