NOT KIDDING 'BOUT CARDINALS PITCHING

QUESTION: After watching the Padres-Dodgers series, is it safe to say the Cardinals' pitching everyone talks about might be a bit overrated?
BENFRED: No. The Cardinals were in the upper realms of starter and bullpen ERA in a season they lost Miles Mikolas at the start and Dakota Hudson in crunch time.
They didn't have John Brebbia or Jordan Hicks in the bullpen for the season, then lost John Gant in crunch time as well. The pitching is good, and deep. It's the offense that needs help.
