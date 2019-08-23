• “AC2: An Intimate Evening With Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen,” 8 p.m. Nov. 1, Fox Theatre, $65-$105 with VIP available, metrotix.com
• "Ludo: Halludoween,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2, the Pageant, 11:30 p.m. Nov. 2, $30-$40 (early shows sold out), ticketmaster.com
• Twiztid, Kottonmouth Kings, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2, Pop’s Nightclub, $20-$45, ticketweb.com
• Todrick Hall “Haus Party Tour,” 8 p.m. Nov. 2, Delmar Hall, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com
• Augustana, 8 p.m. Nov. 2, the Firebird, $20-$23, etix.com
• Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, 7 p.m. Nov. 3, Event Center at River Casino, $19-$45, ticketmaster.com
• Melanie Martinez, 8 p.m. Nov. 3, the Pageant, $36-$38.50, ticketmaster.com
• Moonshine Bandits, Sarah Ross, 8 p.m. Nov. 4, Old Rock House, $22-$25, metrotix.com
• Edwin McCain, 8 p.m. Nov. 5, Delmar Hall, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com
• Sleater-Kinney “The Center Won’t Hold Tour,” 8 p.m. Nov. 5, the Pageant, $27.50-$32.50, ticketmaster.com
• "Muny Magic at the Sheldon" starring Mikaela Bennett and Jason Gotay, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5-6, the Sheldon, $25-$50, metrotix.com
• Regina Carter, Xavier Davis, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6, 11 a.m. Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10, Jazz St. Louis, $10-$36, jazzstl.com
• Cursive & Cloud Nothings, the Appleseed Cast, 8 p.m. Nov. 7, Delmar Hall, $22-$25, ticketmaster.com
• Nick Offerman, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Stifel Theatre, $36.50-$58.50, ticketmaster.com
• Alex Cameron, 8 p.m. Nov. 7, the Ready Room, $15-$18, eventbrite.com
• Heather McDonald, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 8, St. Louis Funny Bone, $25-$50, stlouisfunnybone.com
• Dana Gould, 8 p.m. Nov. 7, 7 and 10 p.m. Nov. 8-9, Helium Comedy Club, $21-$29, heliumcomedy.com
• Los Lobos, 8 p.m. Nov. 8, the Sheldon, $40-$50, metrotix.com
• Big Head Todd and the Monsters, JD Simo, 8 p.m. Nov. 8, the Pageant, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com
• Savoy Brown, Kim Simmonds, 8 p.m. Nov. 8, Wildey Theatre, $35, wildeytheatre.com
• The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Lennon Stella, 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Enterprise Center, $46.50-$96.50, ticketmaster.com
• Harlem 100 with Mwenso & the Shakes, Brianna Thomas, Michela Marino Lerman, Vuyo Sotashe, 8 p.m. Nov. 9, the Sheldon, $30-$40, metrotix.com
• Kathleen Madigan "Hot Dogs and Angels Tour," 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Stifel Theatre, $22-$42, ticketmaster.com
• MercyMe “Imagine Nation Tour 2019” with Crowder, Micah Tyler, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Enterprise Center, $27-$77, ticketmaster.com
• "Azz Across America Tour" with Big Freedia and Low Cut Connie, 8 p.m. Nov. 9, Delmar Hall, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com
• Blues Traveler celebrating “Four,” 8 p.m. Nov. 9, the Pageant, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com
• Cody Jinks, Ward Davis, 8 p.m. Nov. 9, Fox Theatre, $28.50-$203.50, metrotix.com
• Russian Circles “Blood Year North American Tour 2019,” Windhand, 8 p.m. Nov. 11, Delmar Hall, $16-$18, ticketmaster.com
• Atreyu 20th Anniversary Celebration, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11, the Ready Room, $20-$129, eventbrite.com
• The Wood Brothers, Nicole Atkins, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, the Pageant, $26-$31, ticketmaster.com
• Marco Benevento, the Mattson 2, 8 p.m. Nov. 13, Old Rock House, $12-$15, metrotix.com
• Plain White T's, Mowgli's, New Politics, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Delmar Hall, $27.50-$30, ticketmaster.com
• The Brian McKnight 4, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Event Center at River City Casino, $42, ticketmaster.com
• Bishop Briggs, Miya Folick, Jax Anderson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, the Pageant, $27.50-$30, ticketmaster.com
• Ken Page, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13-14, Jazz St. Louis, $10-$31, jazzstl.org
• Incubus "20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond," 8 p.m. Nov. 14, Stifel Theatre, $36.50-$126.50, ticketmaster.com
• Tobe Nwigwe “The Ivory Tour,” 8 p.m. Nov. 14, Delmar Hall, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com
• Wilco, 8 p.m. Nov. 14, Fox Theatre, $35-$85, metrotix.com
• Aaron Lewis "State I’m In Tour" with Ben Danaher, 8 p.m. Nov. 14, the Pageant, $40-$45, ticketmaster.com
• The Neighbourhood, 8 p.m. Nov. 15, the Pageant, $35-$37.50, ticketmaster.com
• Joey DeFrancesco, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16, Jazz St. Louis, $10-$46, jazzstl.org
• "Nate Bargatze: Good Problem to Have," 8 and 10 p.m. Nov. 16, the Pageant, $35, ticketmaster.com
• Morgan Page, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, Ryse Nightclub, $15, ticketmaster.com
• Brian Courtney Wilson “Just B(E) Tour," 8 p.m. Nov. 17 (rescheduled), the Ready Room, $25-$55, eventbrite.com
• Black Violin, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Touhill Performing Arts Center, $22.50-$64.50, touhill.org
• Indigo Girls, 8 p.m. Nov. 17, the Pageant, sold out, ticketmaster.com
• Skizzy Mars, 8 p.m. Nov. 19, Delmar Hall, $22-$25, ticketmaster.com
• The Piano Guys, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Fox Theatre, $38.50-$158.50, metrotix.com
• Kris Kristofferson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Event Center at River City Casino, $38-$54, ticketmaster.com
• Terence Blanchard, 7 p.m. Nov. 20-21, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Jazz St. Louis, $10-$46, jazzstl.org
• Sister Hazel, 8 p.m. Nov. 21, Delmar Hall, $25-$28, ticketmaster.com
• Tanya Tucker, Alex Hall, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Event Center at River City Casino, ticketmaster.com
• Straight No Chaser "The Open Bar Tour," 8 p.m. Nov. 22, Fox Theatre, $34.50-$62.50, metrotix.com
• Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 22, Event Center at River City Casino, $19-$49, ticketmaster.com
• Son Volt, 8 p.m. Nov. 22-23, Delmar Hall, $25-$28, ticketmaster.com
• Heartsfield, Nov. 23, Wildey Theatre, $30, wildeytheatre.com
• Michael Blackson, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Nov. 22-23, Helium Comedy Club, $45, heliumcomedy.com
• Mannheim Steamroller, 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 23, Fox Theatre, $35-$102.50, metrotix.com