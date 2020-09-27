Now reopened: Beffa's in St. Louis

Update: Beffa's has reopened at 2700 Olive in St. Louis City. Regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
With a 113-year history, Beffa's was a popular hangout spot for power brokers and celebrities alike.
The restaurant was famous for being signless, as well as its cafeteria style dining. As Post-Dispatch columnist Bill McClellan wrote: "Eventually, the fact that there was no sign became part of the fabric of the place. You knew about it or you didn't."
It opened as a saloon in 1898, and served its last meal in May 2011.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!