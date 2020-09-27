 Skip to main content
Now reopened: Beffa's in St. Louis
Beffa's last day of business

Friday May 27, 2011 - St. Louis - Michael Beffa, right, serves a long line of customers Friday on the last day of business after announcing that his family's restaurant, Beffa's, is closing after 113 years in business. It was the oldest restaurant in St. Louis. Christian Gooden cgooden@post-dispatch

Update: Beffa's has reopened at 2700 Olive in St. Louis City. Regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

With a 113-year history, Beffa's was a popular hangout spot for power brokers and celebrities alike.

The restaurant was famous for being signless, as well as its cafeteria style dining. As Post-Dispatch columnist Bill McClellan wrote: "Eventually, the fact that there was no sign became part of the fabric of the place. You knew about it or you didn't."

It opened as a saloon in 1898, and served its last meal in May 2011. 

 

