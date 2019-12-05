When 8 p.m. Friday • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.com
Rock band O.A.R. bring its “The Mighty” album to the Pageant with “The Mighty Fall Tour.” In a statement, the band’s Jerry DePizzo says: “Richie Sambora announced us at Red Rocks as ‘the Mighty O.A.R.’ a few years back. These two words just stuck with us, and Marc (Roberge, vocalist) suggested we use it as the album title. We have a great sense of pride in the career we’ve had up to this point. The term wraps up who the band is in 2019.” By Kevin C. Johnson