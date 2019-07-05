In 1853, George Ingrahm Barnett was commissioned to build the Oakland House. The home is built out of white limestone, has 14-foot ceilings on the main floor, 24-inch thick walls and a fireplace in every room. Now it is a restored mansion and historic museum. Louis A. Benoist kept the home as a country house for his third wife. On display is the original free-standing Honduras mahogany staircase and a four-story tower, which is part of the Italian Renaissance design. “It has a three-acre lawn, and the landscape and lawn is just as pretty as the inside,” says Nancy Herndon-Ulrich, conservator and vice president.
Where 7801 Genesta Street, Affton • Hours Call for appointment • How much $5 for adults; 12 and under are free • More info 1-314-352-5654; oaklandhousemuseum.org