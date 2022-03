When 8:15 p.m. March 7 • Where New Music Circle YouTube channel • How much Free • More info 314-477-3146; newmusiccircle.org

The Louisville, Kentucky, experimental music label Obsolete Staircases presents an evening of music showcasing a number of its artists, including Hairbrushing, Flanger Magazine, Connor Waldman, Equipment Pointed Ankh and Dane Waters/Arsenio Zignoto. Will Oldham (Palace, Bonnie “Prince” Billy) supplies an introduction to the program. By Daniel Durchholz