Oct. 16, 2021

Florida Georgia Line’s “I Love My Country Tour” with Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $24-$139, livenation.com
Legends of Hip Hop with Too Short, Mystikal, Scarface, 8Ball and MJG, Bun B, DJ Quik, 8 p.m. Oct. 16, Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Ave., $54-$130, ticketmaster.com
The Front Bottoms, Oso Oso, Sydney Sprague, 8 p.m. Oct. 16, the Pageant, $27-$55, ticketmaster.com
Little River Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 16, Event Center at River City Casino, $39-$79, ticketmaster.com
