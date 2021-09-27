Oct. 16: Slugging to a pennant

The Cardinals made history in numerous ways, one of them by becoming the first team to win a best-of-seven postseason series without a starting pitcher going beyond five innings.

Inside homer-happy Miller Park the Cardinals scored their ninth run before making their ninth out. They chased Brewers starting pitcher Shaun Marcum after one disastrous inning and extended a magical run that began Aug. 26, the day after they last drifted 10½ games off the NL wild-card lead.