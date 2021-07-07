Oct. 2, 2021

“Three Chambers Tour” with Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, GZA, 8 p.m. Oct. 2, Pop’s,1403 Mississippi Ave., Sauget, $40-$99, ticketweb.com
Thomas Rhett’s “The Center Point Road Tour 2021” with Cole Swindell, Gabby Barrett, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $35-$133, livenation.com
Jim Gaffigan’s “The Fun Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 1-2, Stifel Theatre, $46-$76, ticketmaster.com
Alice Cooper with Ace Frehley, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, St. Louis Music Park, $19-$249, livenation.com
Drive By Truckers, Buffalo Nickels, 8 p.m. Oct. 2, the Pageant, $27.50-$32.50, ticketmaster.com
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
