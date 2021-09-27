Oct. 22: A record night

Cardinals 16, Rangers 7

World Series Game 3

Albert Pujols silenced a Rangers Park crowd of 51,462 and stunned the American League champions with three home runs and six RBIs in an unfathomable four-inning span. Pujols’ breakout blew open a game that already had gorged itself on offense and that put the Cardinals in control of the World Series with a 16-7 victory for a two-games-to-one lead.

Quite simply, no player has accomplished in one Series game what Pujols did Saturday night.

A player constantly defined by superlatives torched the Rangers bullpen for 13 of his World Series record 14 total bases and all six of his record-tying six RBIs. He became the second player in Series history to compile five hits in a game.